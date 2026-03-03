 Thane Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out In Diva Residential Building After Washing Machine Malfunction, No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out In Diva Residential Building After Washing Machine Malfunction, No Injuries Reported

Thane Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out In Diva Residential Building After Washing Machine Malfunction, No Injuries Reported

A fire triggered by a washing machine broke out in a fifth-floor flat at Daksh Heights Society in Diva, Thane. Swift action by TMC’s Disaster Management Cell and the Fire Brigade prevented injuries and major structural damage.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Fire brigade personnel douse flames after a washing machine sparked a blaze inside a fifth-floor flat in Diva, Thane | File Photo

Thane, March 3: A fire broke out in a residential apartment in the Diva area of Thane on Tuesday afternoon. Prompt action by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell and the Fire Brigade ensured the blaze was extinguished before it could spread, with no injuries reported.

Incident overview

The incident occurred at approximately 1:46 PM on March 3, 2026. The fire was reported in Room No. 505, located on the fifth floor of Building No. 3, Daksh Heights Society, situated behind S.N.G. School in Diva.

The fire reportedly originated from a washing machine inside the flat owned by Mr Samir Kabir.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Two 21-Year-Olds Held With MDMA, Mephedrone Worth ₹8 Lakh In Kharghar
Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Two 21-Year-Olds Held With MDMA, Mephedrone Worth ₹8 Lakh In Kharghar
‘Don’t Know About Talks Between High Command & Leaders’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Change In CM
‘Don’t Know About Talks Between High Command & Leaders’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Change In CM
‘Bring My Son Back’: Sobbing Marathi Actress Vishakha Subedar Appeals To PM Modi As Shinde Assures Safe Evacuation From Kuwait
‘Bring My Son Back’: Sobbing Marathi Actress Vishakha Subedar Appeals To PM Modi As Shinde Assures Safe Evacuation From Kuwait
'I Paid The Price For Not Arresting Hindutva Leaders During UPA Era,' Alleges Ex Maharashtra ATS Chief KP Raghuvanshi
'I Paid The Price For Not Arresting Hindutva Leaders During UPA Era,' Alleges Ex Maharashtra ATS Chief KP Raghuvanshi

Emergency response

Upon receiving the alert from the Shil Fire Station, emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site. The response team included:

Lead Officer: Mr Narendra Ingle (Fire Department), firefighting jawans, one rescue vehicle and one fire tender reached the spot.

Damage and current status

While the fire caused significant damage to the washing machine and the internal electrical wiring of the apartment, the structural integrity of the five-storey building remains intact.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out In Kalwa Apartment Due To Washing Machine Glitch, No Injuries...
article-image

The Fire Brigade successfully neutralised the flames, and officials have confirmed that the situation is now entirely under control. Most importantly, no residents or emergency responders sustained injuries during the operation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on