Thane Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out In Diva Residential Building After Washing Machine Malfunction, No Injuries Reported

Thane, March 3: A fire broke out in a residential apartment in the Diva area of Thane on Tuesday afternoon. Prompt action by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell and the Fire Brigade ensured the blaze was extinguished before it could spread, with no injuries reported.

Incident overview

The incident occurred at approximately 1:46 PM on March 3, 2026. The fire was reported in Room No. 505, located on the fifth floor of Building No. 3, Daksh Heights Society, situated behind S.N.G. School in Diva.

The fire reportedly originated from a washing machine inside the flat owned by Mr Samir Kabir.

Emergency response

Upon receiving the alert from the Shil Fire Station, emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site. The response team included:

Lead Officer: Mr Narendra Ingle (Fire Department), firefighting jawans, one rescue vehicle and one fire tender reached the spot.

Damage and current status

While the fire caused significant damage to the washing machine and the internal electrical wiring of the apartment, the structural integrity of the five-storey building remains intact.

The Fire Brigade successfully neutralised the flames, and officials have confirmed that the situation is now entirely under control. Most importantly, no residents or emergency responders sustained injuries during the operation.

