Thane Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies After Allegedly Jumping From 21st Floor Of Residential Tower; ADR Registered

Police are investigating after an elderly woman allegedly died after falling from the 21st floor of a residential tower in Thane. | File Photo

Thane, August 5, 2026: An elderly woman died after allegedly jumping from the 21st floor of a high-rise residential building in Thane on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Kumuda Shetty, the mother of Prashant Shetty, a Senior Vice President with the Tata Group. The incident occurred at the Savanna building, located within the Vasant Lawns residential complex behind Jupiter Hospital, under the jurisdiction of the Vartak Nagar Police Station.

According to preliminary investigation sources, the woman had reportedly removed her mangalsutra and placed it inside her flat before the incident.

Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the Thane Fire Brigade and officials from the Vartak Nagar Police Station promptly reached the spot.

"We have initiated an investigation into the matter to determine the exact cause and sequence of events leading to the incident. Further legal procedures are underway," an official from the Vartak Nagar Police Station said.

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Police are currently recording statements from family members and eyewitnesses, and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being registered. Further details are awaited.

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