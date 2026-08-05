Mumbai Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Salon Employee Dies By Suicide; 4 Colleagues Booked After Wife Alleges Workplace Harassment In Andheri's Lokhandwala

Bangur Nagar Police have booked four salon employees after a worker's wife alleged workplace harassment drove him to die by suicide | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: The Bangur Nagar Police have registered an FIR against four employees of a salon in Lokhandwala, Andheri, after the wife of a 27-year-old salon worker alleged that persistent mental harassment by his colleagues drove him to die by suicide.

Allegations Of Workplace Harassment

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Jyoti Rahul Thorat (27), a homemaker and native of Nandgaon in Nashik district. She is the wife of the deceased, Rahul, who had been working at Enrich Salon, Lokhandwala, Andheri, for nearly three years.

On December 7, 2025, the complainant, her husband and their children travelled to their native village in Nashik for her throat surgery and her sister-in-law's wedding. After the surgery and wedding, Rahul returned to Mumbai on December 24, 2025, to resume work at the salon.

On December 31, 2025, at around 12.30 pm, Rahul called his wife and asked about her well-being. During the conversation, he allegedly told her that he had a quarrel at work and said he might do something harmful to himself.

Later that day, Jyoti noticed Rahul's WhatsApp status, which contained a message alleging that four of his colleagues—Jasmin, Raj, Seema and Renuka Tai—were responsible for his situation.

The status also claimed that they had been planning against him for a long time, had defamed him and that others at the salon were aware of the alleged harassment. He also uploaded a photograph of himself carrying the words "Heartfelt Tribute", indicating suicidal intent.

Death By Suicide

Alarmed by the posts, Jyoti and her sister-in-law repeatedly tried calling Rahul, but he did not answer. She then contacted neighbours at Bhagat Singh Nagar, who informed her that Rahul's house was locked and he was not responding. Later in the evening, a neighbour informed her that Rahul had been shifted to a hospital.

On January 1, 2026, Jyoti reached Trauma Care Hospital in Mumbai, where she was informed by the police and neighbours that Rahul had allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his residence. Doctors declared him dead at 11.23 pm on December 31, 2025.

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FIR Registered

Based on the handwritten note and WhatsApp status allegedly left behind by Rahul, Jyoti alleged that continuous mental harassment by his colleagues at Enrich Salon had driven him to take the extreme step.

Acting on her complaint, the Bangur Nagar Police have registered a case against Jasmin Solanki, Raj Salmani, Seema Dhumasia and Renuka Kamble, all associated with Enrich Salon in Lokhandwala, Andheri, on charges related to abetment of suicide. Further investigation is underway.

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