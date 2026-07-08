Thane Tragedy: Chemical Tanker Overturns Onto Auto-Rickshaw On Ghodbunder Road; Fatalities Reported, Probe Underway

Emergency teams use cranes to clear the overturned chemical tanker after it crushed an auto-rickshaw on Ghodbunder Road in Thane | AI Generated File image

Thane, July 8, 2026: A catastrophic road accident occurred on the busy Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday afternoon after a heavy chemical tanker lost control and overturned directly onto a moving auto-rickshaw.

The incident took place around 12 pm near the Patlipada area, close to the Kasarvadavali stretch, severely impacting traffic and triggering a major emergency rescue operation.

According to preliminary reports from the local traffic police, the massive chemical tanker was heading towards Ghodbunder when the driver suddenly lost steering control.

The heavy vehicle destabilised and capsized onto its side, completely crushing an auto-rickshaw that was travelling alongside it. The impact was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.

Rescue Operation Underway

Personnel from the Kasarvadavali Police Station, the traffic branch, and emergency disaster management teams rushed to the site immediately. Giant cranes were deployed to lift the overturned tanker and extract the victims trapped underneath the wreckage. Initial assessments indicate fatalities among the passengers, while four others suffered critical injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Also Watch:

Investigation Into The Crash

The accident caused a massive gridlock on Ghodbunder Road, a vital artery connecting Thane, Mumbai, and Gujarat. Authorities spent several hours diverting vehicles and managing the crowd of onlookers to restore normal traffic flow.

An official investigation has been launched by the police to determine the exact cause of the crash and to verify whether vehicular overspeeding or mechanical failure led to the tragedy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/