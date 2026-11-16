Thane Tragedy: 5 Fall Ill After Eating Sweets Near Mumbra Railway Station; Family Alleges 35-Year-Old Man Dies During Treatment

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Thane: Five people reportedly fell ill after consuming sweets purchased from a shop near Mumbra railway station in Thane, with the family of one of them alleging that the incident led to the death of a 35-year-old man. Following the incident, the Mumbra Police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected the shop and ordered it to remain shut.

Family Alleges Death After Consuming Sweets

The deceased has been identified as Zuber Ansari. His family has alleged that he died while undergoing treatment after consuming sweets from Sagar Sweets, located near Mumbra railway station. Four other people also reportedly took ill after eating sweets from the same outlet.

However, an official link between the consumption of the sweets and Ansari’s death has not yet been established. The exact cause of the illness and death is yet to be confirmed.

FDA Collects Samples, Shop Closed

Following the complaints, a team from the Mumbra Police and the FDA took action against the shop. The FDA collected samples of the sweets for laboratory testing, while the outlet has been closed pending further investigation.

Food Safety Concerns Prompt Wider Crackdown

The incident has once again raised concerns over food safety and hygiene at eateries and sweet shops, with reports of alleged unhygienic conditions, including the presence of rodents and cockroaches, emerging from food establishments in recent days.

The Maharashtra FDA has launched a crackdown against businesses where hygiene and safety standards have been flouted. Several shops and hotels were shut, while thousands received notices from the department over maintaining standards.

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