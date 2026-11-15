Maharashtra FDA Seizes ₹1.90-Crore Food Stock During Statewide Crackdown; 6 Mumbai Pan Shops Raided | VIDEO

FDA officials intensify inspections across Maharashtra to curb the sale of prohibited food products and supplements containing unapproved ingredients | File Photo

Mumbai, November 14, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized food articles worth Rs 1.90 crore during a statewide crackdown on nutraceuticals, health supplements and other food products, including prohibited gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco. In Mumbai, officials seized prohibited food articles worth Rs 31,149 from six pan shops in Dahisar, Dharavi, Goregaon and Antop Hill.

According to the FDA, it seized health supplements and nutraceuticals worth Rs 1.38 crore during inspections at manufacturers, distributors and sellers across Maharashtra on November 13.

Maharashtra FDA Seizes ₹1.90-Crore Food Stock During Statewide Crackdown; 6 Mumbai Pan Shops Raided #MaharashtraFDA #MumbaiNews #FDARaid #TukaramMundhe #FoodSafety #Gutkha #PanMasala #HealthSupplements #FSSAI @s_amit007 https://t.co/sdbKOOmgvm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 14, 2026

Unapproved Ingredients Found In Supplements

The FDA found that health supplements and foods for special dietary use contained Magnesium Acetyl Taurate and Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), ingredients whose product approval applications the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had rejected.

The products included Rejuvance, Altibrain-S, Magladense and EQOQ. Samples of the seized stock have been sent to laboratories for analysis to ascertain whether they are substandard, unsafe or misbranded.

The crackdown covered six divisions — Pune, Nashik, Konkan, Nagpur, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Nagpur recorded the highest seizure of nutraceutical stock at Rs 57.30 lakh, followed by Konkan at Rs 47.65 lakh and Pune at Rs 30.57 lakh.

The FDA said the manufacturers had produced the supplements without obtaining the requisite product approval, while certain marketers had sold them without including the relevant food category in their licences.

Six Mumbai Pan Shops Raided

In Mumbai, the seized prohibited food articles included gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco and scented supari. The FDA seized stock worth Rs 3,124 from two shops in Dahisar East, Rs 18,660 from two shops in Dharavi, Rs 5,340 from a shop in Goregaon and Rs 4,025 from a shop in Antop Hill.

Across the state, the FDA also seized prohibited food stock worth Rs 3.92 lakh and a goods carrier valued at Rs 2 lakh in Pune, taking the total seizure in these cases to Rs 5.92 lakh. Police registered five offences against seven accused.

FDA Warns Of Strict Action

Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration Tukaram Mundhe said the drive aimed to ensure compliance with food safety regulations and protect public health.

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The FDA warned manufacturers, distributors and sellers against manufacturing, storing or marketing food products containing unapproved ingredients, saying violations could invite licence suspension or cancellation and criminal proceedings.

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