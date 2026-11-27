Thane Tragedy: 49-Year-Old Undertrial Prisoner Dies After Seizure And Breathing Difficulties At Adharwadi District Jail |

Thane: A 49-year-old undertrial prisoner died at a jail in Maharashtra’s Thane district after suffering a seizure and experiencing breathing difficulties, following which police registered a case of accidental death, officials said on Friday.

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Abhimanyu, alias Abhi Mahadu Bhagyavant, was lodged in Barrack 4 of Circle 6 at the Adharwadi District Jail in Kalyan, according to police.

Officials said Bhagyavant suffered a fit on the night of November 23 and was initially provided treatment at the jail hospital, where he subsequently developed breathing trouble.

He was then shifted to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for further medical care, but doctors declared him dead, police said.

An Accidental Death Report has been registered at the Khadakpada police station in Kalyan, and a probe is underway, they said.

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