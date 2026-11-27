Mumbai Businesswoman Accuses Husband, Niece Of Altering Minor Son's Aadhaar DOB To Bypass Age Restrictions At Travis Scott Concert |

Mumbai: A 48-year-old businesswoman has accused her husband and his niece of altering the date of birth on her son’s Aadhaar card, which he allegedly used to attend a Travis Scott concert in Mumbai in November 2025. She learnt about the alleged alteration in September 2026, when her son asked to attend a different concert.

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The Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police Station registered an FIR against Arjun Sachdev, 48, and his niece, Suhana Khullar, who reportedly lives in Canada, under Sections 335, 336(3) and 337 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, the woman told her 14-year-old son that the concert he wanted to attend in 2026 had a minimum entry age of 18. He allegedly told her he had an Aadhaar card listing his birth date as June 1, 2008. The woman said WhatsApp chats on his phone showed that Khullar had allegedly sent him that version on September 29, 2026.

When questioned, the boy allegedly told his mother that his father had taken him to the Travis Scott concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 19, 2025, using an earlier altered Aadhaar card. The woman said she found a copy on his phone listing June 1, 2009, instead of June 1, 2012, his actual birth date. The altered date would have made him 16 at the time.

The boy allegedly said he had contacted Khullar on his father’s instructions and that his father had booked the Travis Scott tickets through BookMyShow. The boy had shared a PDF containing a photograph of his original Aadhaar card with Khullar, according to the complaint.

A separate case of alleged domestic harassment involving the couple is pending before the Bandra Family Court.

The woman gave police a pen drive containing video recordings of WhatsApp chats and copies of his original birth certificate and the original and allegedly forged Aadhaar cards. Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police are investigating the matter.