Thane Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Drowns In Kalwa Lake During Chhath Puja Rituals; Body Recovered After 45-Minute Rescue Operation | Video | File photo

Thane: A 20-year-old youth tragically lost his life after drowning in a lake near the railway station at Mafatlal Compound, Kalwa (East), on Monday morning. The incident occurred during the Chhath Puja festivities when the victim entered the water for rituals and reportedly misjudged its depth.

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According to official reports from the Jawaharbagh Fire Station, the emergency alert was received at approximately 6:30 AM on November 16, 2026. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Gulab Vishwakarma, a local resident living at Yadav Chawl in Bhaskar Nagar, Kalwa.

Upon receiving the distress call, a coordinated multi-agency emergency response was immediately launched at the site. Officers and personnel from the Kalwa Police Station arrived alongside Fire Brigade firefighters with a rescue vehicle, Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel with a utility vehicle, and Disaster Management Cell staff equipped with an additional utility vehicle and a hearse van.

Rescue teams conducted an intensive search operation utilizing specialized equipment, including an underwater telescopic camera, to locate the youth beneath the surface. Following a 45-minute effort, personnel successfully retrieved Vishwakarma's body from the lake at around 7:15 AM.

Once recovered, the body was formally handed over to the Kalwa Police officials present at the scene. It was subsequently transported via the municipal hearse van to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for post-mortem examination and further legal formalities. Authorities have since urged citizens to exercise extreme caution near water bodies during religious gatherings.