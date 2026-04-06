Thane Tragedy: 2 Seriously Injured After Auto-Rickshaw And Car Collide On Kalwa’s Kharegaon Flyover

Severe early morning crash on Kharegaon flyover in Kalwa leaves two seriously injured | File Photo

Thane, April 6: A severe head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a luxury sedan on the Swatantra Veer Anand Dighe Flyover in Kharegaon, Kalwa, left two individuals seriously injured early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 05:42 AM on April 6, 2026. According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, an auto-rickshaw (MH 43 BR 2833) travelling from Kalwa East collided with a Hyundai Verna (MH 04 HM 2137) heading toward Kalwa from Thane.

Victims undergoing treatment

The rickshaw driver, Mr. Govind Pawar (43), and a passenger, Mr. Prathmesh Chavan (32), sustained severe head and body injuries. Both were rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The driver of the Verna car was reported to be travelling alone; however, their identity remains unconfirmed as they were not at the spot during the initial briefing.

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Oil spill causes traffic disruption

The impact caused a significant oil spill across the flyover, posing a skidding hazard. RDMC personnel and local police arrived promptly, deploying a pickup vehicle to spread soil over the spill. While traffic was briefly slowed to a crawl, authorities have since cleared the wreckage, and the route is now fully operational.

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