Thane Accident VIDEO: 42-Year-Old Cyclist Killed On Spot After Speeding Car Driven By Minor Rams Him On Kalyan Ring Road

Thane: A 42-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy in Kalyan, in Thane district. The incident, which took place on Tuesday evening, has sparked public outrage following the release of details about the accused's actions.

The victim was identified as Shrinivas Tandle, a well-known member of the local business community and connected to one of Kalyan’s oldest cloth stores. According to police, the accident occurred on an under-construction segment of the Kalyan Ring Road, next to the Ulhas River, which was reportedly not yet open to traffic.

A cyclist died after being hit by a speeding car allegedly driven by a minor in Maharashtra’s Thane.



The minor fled the spot soon after and later posted on social media that he had been involved in an accident.



The car was registered in the name of the minor’s mother. pic.twitter.com/hKQm9yZFxN — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) March 26, 2026

CCTV Shows Speeding Crash That Killed Cyclist On The Spot

CCTV footage from the scene shows a speeding car, reportedly a Hyundai i20, crashing into Tandle’s bicycle. The force of the impact was so great that he was thrown several meters into the air before landing on a pedestrian walkway, leading to his immediate death.

Police investigations revealed that the car involved is registered to the accused’s mother, who has also been implicated in the case. Officials are looking into whether the parents acted carelessly by allowing the juvenile to drive the vehicle.

Accused Calls It 'Little Accident'

After the incident, the accused allegedly fled the scene and later posted on social media, calling the crash a 'little accident,' which further fueled public anger.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende confirmed that the suspect is a juvenile and is currently on the run. “We have located the vehicle and are investigating the role of the parents. Legal action will be taken,” he stated.

Tandle Had Purchased Cycle Just A Day Ago

Family members of the deceased noted that Tandle had bought the bicycle just a day before the incident to help improve his fitness. “He had recently gained some weight and wanted to start cycling in the evenings,” said his brother, Ganesh Tandle, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Police have begun a thorough investigation into the case, which includes reviewing CCTV footage and tracking the accused. Further actions are anticipated as authorities continue their inquiry.

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