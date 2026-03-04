Mumbai Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Killed After Dumper Rams Two-Wheeler At Cotton Green, Driver Absconding

A tragic late-night crash at Cotton Green claimed the life of a 16-year-old after a dumper rammed into a two-wheeler and fled the scene | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 3: A 16-year-old boy was killed after a speeding dumper rammed into a two-wheeler at Cotton Green in Mumbai late on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Samarth Shrikant Sarfare. The Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg Police have registered a case against the dumper driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

Accident near Fitwell Hall

According to the FIR, the complainant, Yash Sunil Shinde, 19, a student and resident of Ganesh Baug Rahivashi Sangh on T. J. Road, Sewri, had taken his uncle Vinod Dattaram Katkar’s Honda Dio (MH-03-DC-9863) to refill petrol around 11:30 pm. After finding the petrol pump opposite Sewri Machhi Market closed, he proceeded towards Cotton Green.

On the way, Shinde met his friend Samarth Sarfare, who joined him on the bike. Two other friends followed them on another motorcycle (MH-01-EZ-3792). While the four friends were heading towards Cotton Green to refuel, a goods-laden dumper (MH-43-BP-5535) allegedly hit Shinde’s bike from behind near Fitwell Hall.

The impact caused the motorcycle to skid, throwing Shinde to the left side of the road. The rear wheel of the dumper reportedly ran over Sarfare’s head, killing him on the spot. The other two friends riding the second motorcycle also skidded and fell during the incident.

Driver flees, probe underway

Local residents managed to stop the dumper; however, the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped. Upon receiving information, the RAK Marg Police rushed to the spot and shifted Sarfare to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act and have launched a further investigation.

