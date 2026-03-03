Holi Tragedy In Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Killed In Assault, Over 32 Injured In City-Wide Celebrations

An 18-year-old man died and at least 32 others were injured during Holi celebrations across Mumbai on Tuesday. | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 18-year-old man died and at least 32 others were injured during Holi celebrations across Mumbai on Tuesday. Most of the injured are reported to be stable and are undergoing treatment, while a few were admitted after consuming excessive bhang.

Wadala Youth Brought Dead to Hospital

Tushar Sunil Unjanwal (18), a resident of Wadala Truck Terminus, was brought dead to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at 4:15 pm with trauma to his left foot toes and middle fingers, and a blunt injury to the right side of his face. Hospital sources said he was allegedly assaulted by 8–10 persons near IMAX after playing Holi. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

Apart from him, Sion Hospital received 13 injured patients, including two who felt drowsy after consuming bhang. All others are stable and undergoing treatment.

Water Balloon Injury at KEM

At King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM Hospital), eight individuals, including a 50-year-old man injured by a water balloon, were admitted. Sandeep Warbadekar (50) sustained a groin injury and was referred to the Emergency Surgical Response (ESR) team for further care. Others suffered injuries to their eyes and head. Dr Sangeeta Rawat, Dean of KEM Hospital, said all patients are stable and receiving appropriate treatment.

At BYL Nair Hospital, eight people were admitted with injuries to the eyes, head, and buttocks. A 65-year-old man with an eye injury was brought to the OPD and is in fair condition. Most of the injured were under 20 years old. Dr Shailesh Mohite, Dean of BYL Nair Hospital, said all patients are stable and none required admission.

Meanwhile, three people were treated at Dr R N Cooper Hospital in Juhu. Dr Dev Shetty, Medical Superintendent, said the group included one female and two males, one of them a minor. All are stable and received care in the orthopaedic department.

