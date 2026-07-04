Thane Tragedy: 2 Motorcyclists Injured After Tree Collapses At Kharegaon Naka In Kalwa, TMC Clears Road | VIDEO

TMC emergency teams cleared a fallen tree at Kharegaon Naka after two motorcyclists were injured in the incident | AI Generated Image

Thane, July 4, 2026: Two motorists sustained injuries after a tree collapsed onto their moving two-wheelers at Kharegaon Naka in Kalwa (West) on Friday morning.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred around 9.38 am on July 4. The mishap was immediately reported to the municipal authorities by local representative Mr Umesh Patil, prompting a rapid emergency response.

BREAKING News- A tragic incident occurred in #Thane when a tree fell on a moving two-wheeler near the Kalwa Kharegavan Naka police chowky, seriously injuring two persons. pic.twitter.com/PRU1EcZVZT — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 4, 2026

Emergency Response Swift

Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Tree Authority Department and jawans from the Thane Fire Brigade rushed to the busy intersection.

The emergency teams quickly used equipment to cut away the fallen tree limbs and clear the debris, successfully reopening the road for vehicular movement and preventing a prolonged traffic gridlock.

The two victims, who were caught underneath the falling tree while riding past, were identified by officials. Vijay Pali, a 32-year-old resident of Sabegaon in Diva, suffered injuries to his right leg.

The second victim, Rajkumar Yadav, 34, residing in Golai Nagar, Kalwa (East), sustained injuries to his chest and waist. Both individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

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Authorities Monitor Roadside Trees

Local civic officials stated that emergency response protocols were executed efficiently to clear the thoroughfare, and authorities are continuing to monitor roadside trees across the city to mitigate further risks during the monsoon season.

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