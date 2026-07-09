Thane Tragedy: 2 Killed, 1 Critically Injured After Container Overturns On Auto-Rickshaw On Ghodbunder Road | VIDEO

Rescue teams cleared the wreckage after a container trailer overturned onto an auto-rickshaw on Ghodbunder Road in Thane | AI Generated File Image

Thane, July 8, 2026: In a tragic road accident on Ghodbunder Road, two individuals lost their lives and one sustained severe injuries after a speeding container trailer overturned onto an auto-rickshaw.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kasarvadavali Police Station, directly outside the Urban Ladder showroom and adjacent to D-Mart, on the busy route leading towards Mira-Bhayandar.

According to local authorities, a heavy container trailer bearing registration number MH 46 BF 7648 lost control, causing the massive container to topple over and completely crush an auto-rickshaw (registration number MH 04 XX 8640) travelling alongside it.

Casualties And Victims Identified

Emergency response teams rushed to the site to find the auto-rickshaw completely mangled beneath the weight of the container.

Deceased:

Dashrath Ranaji Pawar (auto-rickshaw driver), a resident of Jai Bhim Nagar, Mumbai-Pune Road, Kalwa, Thane.

Mohammed Amin (passenger), a resident of Swanagar, near Mohammed Fashi Masjid, Saralganj, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

Both victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Their bodies have been shifted to a local government hospital for mandatory post-mortem and legal formalities.

Critically Injured:

Amjit Noor Ali Ansari (passenger), originally from Jharkhand and currently residing near Jama Masjid Bakery, Kasarvadavali, Thane. He was pulled out alive with severe injuries and is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment at Vedant Hospital.

Police Action Underway

Following the collision, the driver of the trailer abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The Kasarvadavali Police have registered a case against the absconding driver under relevant sections of the law, and multiple teams have been deployed to track him down.

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The Fire Brigade was quickly mobilised to clear the debris and wash down the residual fuel and oil from the road. The crushed vehicle has been cleared, and smooth traffic flow has been restored on the vital highway.

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