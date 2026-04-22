Thane Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Surat Girl Dies After Fall While De-boarding Moving Train At Bhiwandi Road Station

19-year-old from Surat dies after falling while getting off a train at Bhiwandi Road station | File Photo

Bhiwandi, April 22: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl from Surat lost her life after slipping and falling on the platform while attempting to alight from a moving train at Bhiwandi Road station on Tuesday evening.

Victim identified

The deceased has been identified as Jinisha Khandelwal (19), a resident of Surat. According to preliminary information, Jinisha had travelled to attend a family wedding and was returning when the accident occurred.

Journey details

She was travelling on the train and was scheduled to briefly halt at Bhiwandi to visit her aunt residing in the Anjur Phata area before continuing her journey back to Surat.

Incident on platform

The incident took place around 7:25 pm on Platform No. 4, when the train was slowing down to halt at the station. Eyewitnesses and family members alleged that passengers heading towards the train began boarding in haste even before it had come to a complete stop, creating chaos and obstructing those attempting to disembark.

Amid the rush, Jinisha reportedly lost her balance while stepping off the train and fell headfirst onto the platform, sustaining critical head injuries.

Hospitalisation and death

Family members present at the scene immediately rushed her to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared her dead before treatment could begin.

Allegations have also been raised regarding delays in shifting her from Platform No. 4 and the lack of immediate first aid facilities at the station, which may have worsened the situation.

A station official stated that the injured passenger was promptly lifted from the platform and transported to the hospital via ambulance, but her condition was already critical.

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Post-mortem and probe

Following the incident, the body was sent for post-mortem examination. After completion of formalities late in the night, the body was handed over to her family, who subsequently departed for Surat with the remains.

The tragic news drew members of the Khandelwal community in Bhiwandi to the hospital, where grieving relatives were inconsolable.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated further investigation into the incident.

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