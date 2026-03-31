Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: Fatal Accident Reported At Bhayandar Station's Platform No 1 - Disturbing Video Surfaces

Mira-Bhayandar: In a tragic incident, an individual was hit by a suburban train at Bhayandar Station’s Platform No. 1 on Tuesday morning. The incident took place at 10:40 am when the deceased was reportedly crossing the tracks to catch the train during peak-hour travel. The victim was hit by the local train, following which he fell under the train and died.

Visuals shared by Gems of MBMC showed the Railway staff rushed to the scene and conducted a rescue operation. Currently, there is no information on the identity of the individual.

Just a few days back, a 39-year-old man allegedly died after being run over by a local train at Ghatkopar railway station. According to GRP, the incident occurred at around 12:35 pm on March 27 on platform number 4, on the Kalyan-bound fast track. The victim was hit by a fast local train (S-24), following which he fell under the train and sustained severe injuries.

The on-duty station master immediately informed police constable Chavan and arranged for the injured man to be rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East for treatment. However, doctors at the hospital examined him and declared him dead before admission at around 1:26 pm.

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