Mumbai News: 39-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Run Over By Fast Local Train At Ghatkopar Station

39-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Run Over By Fast Local Train At Ghatkopar Station | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: A 39-year-old man allegedly died after being run over by a local train at Ghatkopar railway station on Friday afternoon, railway police said.

According to GRP, the incident occurred at around 12:35 pm on March 27 on platform number 4, on the Kalyan-bound fast track. The victim was hit by a fast local train (S-24), following which he fell under the train and sustained severe injuries.

The on-duty station master immediately informed police constable Chavan and arranged for the injured man to be rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East for treatment. However, doctors at the hospital examined him and declared him dead before admission at around 1:26 pm.

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The deceased has been identified as Narendra Ganu Mandre, 39, a resident of Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar (West). His relative, Nilesh Ganu Mandre, 33, has been informed about the incident.

An accidental death report has been registered by GRP.

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