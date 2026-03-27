Mumbai CSMVS Children’s Museum Celebrates Seventh Anniversary With Engaging Educational Activities

Mumbai: The Children’s Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) celebrated its seventh anniversary with interactive and educational activities, drawing a large number of young visitors and their families from across the city.

The celebrations offered free entry to children up to the age of 15, encouraging wider participation and access to cultural learning. The initiative aimed to nurture curiosity and creativity among children through engaging, hands-on experiences rooted in history and heritage.

A key highlight of the day was the Stone Tool Demonstration, which introduced participants to prehistoric life and early human innovation. Through live demonstrations, children learned about the making and use of ancient tools, offering a glimpse into some of humanity’s earliest technological advancements.

The Kaavad storytelling sessions were particularly popular, captivating audiences with traditional narrative techniques using intricately illustrated wooden panels. These sessions brought folklore and mythological tales vividly to life, creating an immersive storytelling experience for young attendees.

Another attraction, the Trunk Museum: Show and Tell activity, provided a tactile learning opportunity, allowing children to examine artefacts and replicas up close. This interactive format helped deepen their understanding of historical objects in an accessible and engaging way.

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Creativity was further fostered through the Hieroglyphs and Cuneiform Bookmark Making activity, where participants explored ancient writing systems while designing personalised bookmarks, blending art with education.

Additionally, specially curated trails and worksheets guided children through the museum galleries, promoting observation, inquiry, and independent exploration.

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