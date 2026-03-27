Bhiwandi Gas Crisis Deepens: Residents Queue Overnight For 5-kg Cylinders, Many Return Empty-Handed |

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi is grappling with a severe shortage of 5-kg cooking gas cylinders forcing residents particularly daily wage workers to stand in long queues overnight, often only to return home disappointed.

The crisis reportedly triggered by global disruptions linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, has begun to significantly impact daily life in the city.

In areas such as Nizampura, large crowds have been gathering outside Bharat Gas agencies since late night hours. Women, elderly citizens, and persons with disabilities are among those waiting for hours in the hope of securing a cylinder.

However, due to limited supply many are forced to leave empty-handed even after spending an entire night in line.

According to the owner of a Bharat Gas agency in Nizampura only 40 to 50 cylinders are being supplied daily which falls drastically short of the growing demand.

People start queuing up even before the agency opens. Those who arrive early manage to get a cylinder while the rest have to return disappointed he said.

Agency manager Radheshyam clarified that cylinders are distributed fairly without any bias, but the shortage makes it impossible to meet everyone’s needs.

The situation is equally grim at HP Gas outlets. Imdad Sheikh, manager of an HP Gas agency, stated that approximately 1,500 cylinders are supplied daily across the city yet the demand far exceeds availability. At the HP Gas agency located in Apna Nagar, Shelar village on Bhiwandi-Wada Road residents reportedly have to wait five to six days to obtain a cylinder.

Sources indicate that part of the supply disruption is linked to registration mismatches with some consumers being registered at Kalyan-based agencies. As a result cylinders are only distributed when transported via tempos from other locations further delaying access.

The shortage has also triggered a rise in the cost of alternative fuels such as firewood, while kerosene and diesel remain scarce. This has left many households struggling to cook meals worsening the plight of the working class.

Reports of migrant workers leaving the area due to the crisis have also emerged.

Residents expressed frustration over the ongoing situation:

For the past week I have been carrying my child and moving from one agency to another, but I still haven’t received a cylinder. I am spending hundreds of rupees daily on auto fares. My husband works outside and is not home regularly. I don’t even have gas to heat milk for my baby said Shivangi Sharma.

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I have been coming daily from Chavhan Colony. Since Eid, we have had no gas at home. The queues are so long that getting a cylinder seems impossible. Even diesel is unavailable, so we cannot use a stove.

On Thursday, we couldn’t even prepare breakfast said Shabina Sheikh a resident.

I come running daily from Kamatghar, but I still don’t get gas. Workers don’t have access to kerosene or diesel either. Due to this crisis many labourers are migrating from the area said Shiv Narayan Sahu.

With the crisis intensifying, residents are urging authorities and gas companies to intervene immediately and ensure an adequate and consistent supply of cylinders to prevent further hardship.

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