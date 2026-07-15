Thane Tragedy: 18-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Fiancé's Fatal Road Accident | File photo

Thane: An 18-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly committed suicide after being unable to cope with the grief of losing her fiancé in a road accident, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Sonarpada in Dombivli, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using her 'dupatta' at her home on Monday night, the Manpada police said.

She was engaged to a local youth, who died in a car accident on June 28, they said.

Unable to bear the loss, the teenager took the extreme step on Monday.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem examination and registered a case of accidental death, an official said.

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