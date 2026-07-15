 Thane Tragedy: 18-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Fiancé's Fatal Road Accident
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Thane Tragedy: 18-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Fiancé's Fatal Road Accident

An 18-year-old girl from Dombivli in Thane allegedly died by suicide after struggling to cope with the death of her fiancé, who was killed in a road accident on June 28. Police said she hanged herself at her home on Monday night. An accidental death case has been registered, and the body was sent for postmortem.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Thane Tragedy: 18-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Fiancé's Fatal Road Accident
Thane Tragedy: 18-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Fiancé's Fatal Road Accident | File photo

Thane: An 18-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly committed suicide after being unable to cope with the grief of losing her fiancé in a road accident, police said on Wednesday.

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The victim, a resident of Sonarpada in Dombivli, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using her 'dupatta' at her home on Monday night, the Manpada police said.

She was engaged to a local youth, who died in a car accident on June 28, they said.

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Unable to bear the loss, the teenager took the extreme step on Monday.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem examination and registered a case of accidental death, an official said. 

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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