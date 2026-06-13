Thane Traffic Update: Ambernath Diversions Extended Till August 30 Due To Ongoing Bridge Construction, Concreting Work - Check Advisory

Thane Traffic Update: Diversions Announced In Ambernath Due to Ongoing Concreting Work & Bridge Work Extended Till August 30 - Check Advisory |

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police has extended traffic diversions in the Ambernath Traffic Sub-Division due to ongoing infrastructure work under the Barvi Dam Water Supply Scheme.

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According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, the concreting work on the Khoni–Forest Naka BG Main Pipeline service road and the construction of a new bridge at Kakolegaon are still underway. The project, which began on February 8, was originally scheduled to be completed by May 31, however, the Thane Police stated that it has now been extended until August 30.

Road Closure:

All types of vehicles travelling from Badlapur towards Katai will not be allowed to proceed beyond a point located 300 metres ahead of the Anandnagar MIDC Police Post. Alternate Route: The vehicles can take a right turn at the cut 300 meters before the Anandnagar MIDC police post and proceed on the Katai-Badlapur Road, then take a left turn on the main road from the cut in front of the Aptarayim Hotel and proceed to the desired destination.

Entry closed for all types of vehicles going from Kamaldham Ashram and Aptryeeem Lodge towards Kakolegaon near Kakolegaon bridge. Alternate Route: The vehicles can take a left turn next to the hotel and proceed to the desired destination.

Essential Services Exempted

The traffic restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, oxygen gas supply vehicles, and other vehicles engaged in essential services.