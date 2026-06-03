Attention Thanekars! Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Kalyan-Shil Road Till October 31 Due To Bridge Reconstruction - Check Alternate Routes | File Picture

Thane: The Thane traffic police have issued a traffic ocntrol notification announcing a series of road closures and diversions in Kalyan, Dombivali, Mumbra and adjoining areas in connection with the reconstruction of the Nilje Railways Over Bridge on Kalyan-Shil Road.

According to the information by Thane Police, the traffic arrangement have been implemented to facilitate the ongoing work being undertaken as part of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Project being executed by Tata Project Limited. The project involves the demolition of the existing low-height Nilije Railway Over Bridge near Lodha Palava and Xperia Mall on State Highway No. 76 and the construction of the new bridge.

To ensure the smooth traffic movement and prevent congestion during the construction period, several restrictions and diversions have been put in place across Kalyan-Shil Road and surrounding routes.

Under the revised traffic arrangements, all types of vehicles travelling from Kalyan towards Shilphara have been prohibited from proceeding through Nilje Kaman on Kalyan-Shil Road. These vehicles will be diverted via Lodha Palava, proceeding through the Mahalaxmi Hotel road before continuing towards their destinations.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Lodha Palava, Casabella, Lodha Haven and Xperia Mall towards Kalyan will not be permitted to use the Nilje Bridge approach road near Xperia Mall. Instead, motorists will be required to proceed towards Shilphata via Kalyan-Shil Road, cross the Desai Creek Bridge, take a U-turn near Saraswati Textile and continue through the new Palava Flyover.

The notification also imposes restrictions on six-wheeler and heavy vehicles. Heavy vehicles travelling from Mumbra and Kalyan Phata towards Kalyan will not be allowed beyond Kalyan Phata and will instead be diverted via the Shilphata-Mumbra Bypass and Kharegaon Toll Plaza.

Likewise, six-wheeler and heavy vehicles travelling from Kalyan towards Mumbra and Kalyan Phata will not be permitted beyond Katai Chowk (Badlapur Chowk). Such vehicles will be required to use the Khoni Naka and Taloja MIDC route to reach their destinations.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Navi Mumbai and Taloja MIDC towards Katai and Badlapur Chowk via Khoni Naka will also face restrictions and will be diverted through the Badlapur Pipeline and Newali route. Similar restrictions have been imposed on heavy vehicles coming from Ambernath and Badlapur towards Katai Chowk through the Badlapur Pipeline Road, with such vehicles being redirected through Taloja MIDC.

The Traffic Police have also announced alternative routes for light vehicles. Motorists travelling towards Kalyan from Navi Mumbai and Mumbai via Kalyan Phata have been advised to use the Kalyan Phata–Shilphata–Diva–Agasan Phatak–Diva Sandap Road–Manpada–Kalyan Shil Road corridor.

Light vehicles travelling from Mumbai and Thane towards Kalyan through Kalyan Phata may alternatively use the Nashik-Mumbai Highway via Gankoli and Motagaon Dombivli or the Nashik-Mumbai Highway through the Ranjnoli Bypass, Kongaon and Kalyan.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling from Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Badlapur and Ulhasnagar towards Navi Mumbai and Mumbai have been advised to use the Shri Malang Road–Newali Naka–Badlapur Pipeline Road–Khoni Naka–Taloja MIDC route.

For those travelling from Kalyan and Dombivli towards Thane and Mumbai, alternative routes through Mankoli Naka or the Durgadi–Kongaon stretch of the Nashik-Mumbai Highway have been recommended.

According to the Traffic Police, the revised traffic arrangements will remain in force from 12.01 am on June 1, 2026, until midnight on October 31, 2026.

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and other essential emergency service vehicles.

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