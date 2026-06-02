Thane Traffic Advisory: Several Road Closures, Diversions Announced Near Teen Hath Naka Till July 31 Due To Ongoing Construction Work - Check Details Here | File Picture

Mumbai: The Thane Traffic Department has issued a traffic control notification announcing a series of road closures and diversions within the jurisdiction of the Naupada Traffic Sub-Division due to ongoing construction work being undertaken by J Kumar Company near Teen Hath Naka.

According to information shared by Thane Police, construction activities on the service road leading from Dharmveer Anand Dighe Marg towards Teen Hath Naka have resulted in traffic congestion in the area. In order to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public convenience, temporary traffic restrictions and diversions have been implemented.

As part of the traffic management measures, entry has been closed for heavy and light goods vehicles travelling towards Teen Hath Naka Junction via Dharmveer Anand Dighe Marg. Such vehicles will now be diverted through the Nashik-Mumbai Highway slip road and will proceed towards their destinations via Teen Hath Naka Junction.

The notification further states that all vehicles approaching Savarkar Road from Namdev Balwant Phadke Road through Bhakti Mandir Marg will not be permitted to take a left turn onto Savarkar Road.

Similarly, vehicles coming from the Modi Hyundai cut towards Savarkar Road will also not be allowed to take a left turn onto the service road.

In another restriction, all vehicles entering the service road from the HDFC Bank cut will not be permitted to proceed further on the service road. Such vehicles will be required to take a U-turn and continue towards their destinations through the Dharmveer cut route.

Additionally, parking has been prohibited on both sides of the service road stretch extending from Dharmveer Cut to Teen Hath Naka Junction to facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow and prevent bottlenecks in the area.

The traffic restrictions will remain in force from June 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026. The notification, however, will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, postal service vehicles and other essential service transport.

The Traffic Department has urged motorists to follow the diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement during the construction period.\

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