Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Shutdown On June 4; Check Affected Areas

Residents in several parts of Thane are advised to store water ahead of a scheduled 24-hour supply shutdown beginning on June 4 | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, June 2: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a complete 24-hour water shutdown in several parts of the city from 12:00 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2026, to 12:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2026.

According to an official release by the TMC's Public Relations Department, the suspension is a pre-emptive measure to mitigate future water scarcity. Climate phenomena, including the El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) effects, have altered ocean currents, raising concerns over a delayed monsoon. The decision follows a review meeting with the Water Resources Department on May 14, 2026, aimed at managing the city's water reserves prudently.

The shutdown will affect areas supplied by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Jambhul water treatment plant.

Areas affected by the shutdown

Complete shutdown:

● All areas under the Diva and Kalwa ward committees.

Mumbra:

● All areas, excluding parts of Ward Nos. 26 and 31.

Wagle Estate:

● Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar.

Manpada:

● Kolshet Khacha Gaon.

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Low-pressure supply likely after restoration

Civic officials have cautioned that once the supply resumes on Friday afternoon, water will be delivered at low pressure for the following 48 hours. Residents are strongly advised to store adequate water in advance and use supplies sparingly during this period.

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