Pillar markings have been laid along the Hariniwas–Teen Haat Naka stretch as traffic officials test diversion routes | Representational Image

Thane, November 25, 2026: Ground-level preparations have begun for the ₹200-crore Teen Haat Naka traffic improvement project, with road markings laid out for seven flyover pillars along the Hariniwas–Teen Haat Naka signal stretch.

Traffic Trials Begin Ahead Of Construction

Executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) with an 18-month completion target following its July 26, 2026, foundation stone ceremony by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the project is designed to provide signal-free relief at one of Asia’s busiest intersections.

Teen Haat Naka handles converging traffic from seven directions, serving as a critical transit hub linking central Thane, Wagle Estate, Mulund, Bhandup, Ghodbunder and the Mumbai–Nashik Highway.

“Markings for the project’s pillars have been done along the divider stretch between Hariniwas and Teen Haat Naka signal. Trials for alternative routes are underway so traffic congestion does not occur during construction,” said Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner, Thane Traffic Branch.

Seven Pillars To Support Elevated Flyover

Under the engineering plan, seven pillars will be erected between the Thane Traffic Police office and the Vitthal Sayanna Temple to carry the elevated flyover over the junction.

Because the Hariniwas–Teen Haat Naka stretch—a key arterial link for Naupada and Kopri residents—is comparatively narrow and already experiences heavy evening congestion, motorists anticipate severe bottlenecks once excavation barricades are installed.

“With barricades set up for excavation and the road already narrow, there is a strong likelihood of severe traffic congestion along this stretch once physical work begins,” according to a local traffic assessment.

Also Watch:

Teen Haat Naka Flyover Project Overview

Estimated cost: ₹200 crore

Implementing agency: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)

Groundbreaking: July 26, 2026

Completion target: 18 months

Key scope: Construction of an elevated flyover supported by seven pillars between Hariniwas and Teen Haat Naka, from the Thane Traffic Police office to Vitthal Sayanna Temple, to decongest traffic converging from seven directions

Current status: Pillar markings completed along the road divider; Thane Traffic Branch conducting alternative route trials ahead of barricading

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/