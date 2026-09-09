Thane: Traffic Restrictions Likely On Ghodbunder-Gaimukh Stretch On September 20 And 21 For Road Repairs

Motorists may face regulated traffic on the Ghodbunder Road stretch during daytime repair work | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 9, 2026: Motorists travelling on the Ghodbunder-Gaimukh stretch are likely to face traffic restrictions on September 20 and 21 as the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) undertakes road repair work.

According to a letter issued by the civic body to the Additional Commissioner of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, the repair work will be carried out on a section of the Ghodbunder Road between Fountain Hotel and Gaimukh.

Road Repair Work

The civic administration stated that the stretch witnesses heavy vehicular movement and has deteriorated at several locations due to monsoon-related waterlogging and traffic congestion. Although pothole repairs, grading and concrete work have already been undertaken, some portions still require attention.

With Ganeshotsav approaching, the civic body has requested that traffic on the stretch be regulated from 10 am to 6 pm on September 20 and 21 to facilitate the road repair work.

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Appeal To Motorists

The civic administration has appealed to motorists to cooperate with the traffic authorities and plan their journeys accordingly.

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