Thane Residents Intensify Protest Against Integral Ring Metro Project, Raise Concerns Over Trees, Traffic And Displacement |

Mumbai: On second consecutive Sunday, on September 6, residents of Thane took to streets in large numbers to protest against the proposed Thane Integral Ring Metro project. The protest was organised by the citizens’ forum Thane Against Integral Ring Metro (TAIRM).

Residents Oppose Project Along Pokhran Road

Following the success of last week’s signature campaign, residents formed a human chain along Pokhran Road No. 2, between Swami Junction and Prashant Corner, to express their opposition to the project. Several prominent citizens, businesspeople and environmental activists from across the city participated in the protest. Questioning the feasibility of the proposed project, the organisers strongly criticised the administration.

The Internal Ring Metro, spearheaded by the Thane Municipal Corporation and Maha Metro to tackle internal traffic congestion, has drawn severe flak from local residents. Critics point out that the project threatens widespread environmental damage through massive tree felling, citizen displacement, and worsening traffic bottlenecks during its construction phase.

Environmental Concerns Over Tree Cutting Raised

Protesters and activists have raised significant procedural and environmental red flags against the administration. Protester and environment activist Rohit Joshi called the general body's approval to fell 3,900 trees entirely illegal, citing that no official Tree Authority Committee with citizen representation has been constituted in six months since municipal elections. He warned that if trees are touched without holding proper public hearings, he will challenge all tree-cutting permissions in court.

Adding to these concerns, activist Adv. Radhika Rane noted that tree transplantation is ineffective, with nearly 80% of transplanted trees failing to survive. She urged the government to first assess the ridership of Metro Lines 4 and 5 upon completion before justifying an internal ring route. Echoing similar sentiments, protester Meghna Jadhav emphasized that the administration should focus on keeping Thane clean and green rather than pushing unneeded metro infrastructure. With civic groups threatening legal action, resistance to the project continues to escalate.

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