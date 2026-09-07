Thane Women Create Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols, Promote Sustainable Ganeshotsav Through Community Initiative |

Thane: In an inspiring display of eco-conscious tradition, a group of women professionals from Thane’s Shrirang Society area—including doctors, pathologists, stage artists, and authors—came together to craft their own sustainable Lord Ganesha idols.

10-Day Workshop Promotes Green Festivities

​Over an intensive 10-to-12-day workshop, the participants hand-sculpted the idols using natural mud, painting and embellishing them with colorful stone detailing. The initiative was guided by veteran artisan Aditi Date, who has been handcrafting her own Ganpati idols for the past 28 years.

​Central to the workshop was a strict commitment to environmental stewardship. As a prerequisite for joining, participants agreed to perform the idol immersion (visarjan) strictly at home rather than in local water bodies. The dissolved clay will then be recycled for domestic gardening or future sculpting, significantly reducing festival waste.

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Home Immersion Made Mandatory For Participants

​Beyond ecological benefits, the effort aimed to curb urban congestion during the festive period. By bringing their completed idols home for private celebrations, the group helped minimize street crowding and noise pollution across Thane.

​The initiative stands as a striking example of community-led sustainability, proving that cultural heritage and modern environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

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