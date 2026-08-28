Thane Traffic Police Tie Rakhis To Helmetless Riders In Unique Road Safety Drive Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan |

Thane: On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the Thane Traffic Police launched a unique and commendable awareness drive aimed at promoting road safety and traffic rule compliance. At the busy Teen Hath Naka junction, female traffic officers chose a compassionate alternative to punitive measures, stopping traffic violators—particularly helmetless two-wheeler riders—and tying rakhis on their wrists to impart a message of safe driving.

Rakhi Campaign Focuses On Safety, Not Punishment For Violators

​Organized under the direction of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, Joint Police Commissioner Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, and guided by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, the campaign focused on empathetic engagement over penalty. Officers interacted directly with commuters, emphasizing the critical importance of wearing helmets and complying with safety regulations. To further encourage compliance, free helmets were distributed to several riders during the initiative.

‘Your Safety Is The True Rakhi Gift For Your Family’: Police Message

​While tying the rakhis, female police personnel shared a moving message with the riders: "Your safety is the true Rakhi gift for your family." The primary goal was to move away from generating fear of law enforcement and instead cultivate a genuine sense of personal responsibility and family-centric safety. The event saw active participation from key officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Anjali Bhoir, Police Inspector Rohini Sonar of the Thane City Traffic Sub-Division, and Police Inspector Gauri More of the Naupada Traffic Sub-Division, along with a large contingent of women police officers.

​Highlighting the drive's underlying philosophy, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat remarked: "Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love and protection between siblings. Through this festival, we tried to convey the message of traffic safety to citizens. Helping people understand rules through warmth and care can have a much greater positive impact than creating a fear of fines." The innovative drive received widespread appreciation from local motorists and proved to be an inspiring model for public safety awareness.

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