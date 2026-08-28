37 Maharashtra Pilgrims Stranded In Tibet’s Saga Reach Kathmandu After CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks MEA Intervention |

Navi Mumbai: Thirty-seven pilgrims from Maharashtra, who were stranded in Saga, Tibet, while returning from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, safely departed for Kathmandu at 6 am on Friday via the Nyalam checkpoint following the intervention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The pilgrims, from Thane, Pune, Alibag, Raigad and Dombivli, had completed the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and were on their return journey when they became stranded in Saga.

With their return flight from Kathmandu scheduled for 2 pm on August 29, reaching the Nepalese capital on time was crucial. After being informed about their situation, Chief Minister Fadnavis immediately contacted the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, seeking assistance for their safe passage, said a statement released by Raigad District Information Officer.

Following the intervention, arrangements were made for the pilgrims to proceed from Saga towards Kathmandu through the Nyalam checkpoint. All 37 pilgrims have now begun their journey to Kathmandu safely.

The pilgrims thanked Chief Minister Fadnavis, the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of External Affairs for extending prompt assistance and ensuring their safe return during the difficult situation.

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