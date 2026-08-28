Ganeshotsav 2026: Raigad Administration Orders Urgent Mumbai-Goa Highway Pothole Repairs, Deploys Cranes And Ambulances

Raigad authorities inspect the Mumbai-Goa Highway and review measures to manage the expected Ganeshotsav traffic rush | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The Raigad administration has been directed to urgently repair potholes and address other problem spots along the Mumbai-Goa National Highway to ensure safe and smooth travel for thousands of devotees and people heading to Konkan during Ganeshotsav, Guardian Minister Bharat Sheth Gogawale said.

Highway Inspection Ordered

Gogawale issued the directions during a peace committee meeting held at the District Planning Bhavan in Alibag to review arrangements for Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi and the subsequent Navratri festival. He later inspected the Mumbai-Goa Highway from Panvel-Palaspe towards Mangaon and directed officials to take immediate corrective measures at problematic stretches.

“Potholes reduce the speed of traffic and subsequently lead to congestion. Therefore, the concerned agencies must work swiftly to ensure that there are no potholes or other road-related problems. Wherever an issue is noticed, we are stopping and conducting an inspection on the spot and directing immediate corrective measures,” Gogawale said.

The minister said the administration was carrying out on-ground inspections rather than relying only on reports from officials. At one location, he directed the concerned agency to complete the ongoing work within the next three to four days.

Traffic Management Measures

The Mumbai-Goa Highway is expected to witness a substantial rise in traffic during Ganeshotsav, with large numbers of people travelling from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra towards Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and other parts of Konkan. Gogawale directed officials to ensure that road defects do not result in traffic bottlenecks during the festival.

Alternative routes are to be clearly marked with directional signboards, while traffic personnel will be deployed at key locations including Indapur, Mangaon, Lonere and Poladpur to guide motorists and regulate traffic.

To deal with vehicle breakdowns and emergencies, the administration has arranged 20 towing cranes and 20 ambulances along the highway. Twenty-five motorcycles will also be deployed for traffic management.

Facility Centres Along Highway

Facility centres will be established at Kharpada, Kharepatan, Wakan, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Lonere, Mahad, Mahad MIDC and Poladpur. The centres will provide drinking water, medical assistance, police help desks, facilities for women and children, vehicle rest areas and tyre-inflation facilities.

District Collector Kishan Jawale said arrangements had also been made to ensure that motorists and passengers stranded in traffic receive drinking water and other essential facilities.

Coordination For Emergencies

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare directed authorities to complete police verification of peace committee members within three days and issue them identity cards. She also called for advance coordination between the district administration, police and local private rescue teams.

“Local rescue teams often reach the spot before government agencies during an emergency. Their support should therefore be coordinated in advance so that they remain available during the festive season,” Tatkare said.

Tatkare also directed officials to increase the number of facility centres at major congestion points and install temporary public toilets wherever hotels, restaurants or public toilets are unavailable. She said special attention should be given to women, senior citizens and other passengers who may remain stranded in traffic for two to three hours.

Security Deployment Planned

For Ganeshotsav security, the district administration will deploy seven police sub-inspectors, 128 police officers, 1,900 police personnel, 400 Home Guards and one company of the State Reserve Police Force.

Preparations for the festival have included 36 peace committee meetings, 30 mohalla committee meetings, 137 meetings with Ganesh mandals and 125 village meetings.

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The review meeting was attended by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, MLA Mahendra Dalvi, Zilla Parishad president Mangesh Wakadikar, Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Collector Kishan Jawale, Superintendent of Police Aachal Dalal, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare and senior officials from various government departments.

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