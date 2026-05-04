Thane Traffic Police Rescue Driver Trapped In Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Eastern Express Highway

Traffic police rescue a trapped driver after a chain-reaction crash on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane | File Photo

Thane, May 4: A major tragedy was averted on the Eastern Express Highway on Monday afternoon, thanks to the swift intervention and presence of mind shown by the Thane Traffic Police.

A chain reaction accident involving several vehicles occurred on the flyover in front of Korum Mall, leaving a tempo driver critically injured and trapped in his vehicle.

Chain reaction crash on busy highway

The incident took place around 1:30 PM on the Mumbai-bound lane when a vehicle ahead suddenly applied its brakes. This triggered a pile-up of four to five vehicles. The impact was so severe that the front cabin of a tempo was completely crushed against the vehicle ahead, pinning the driver inside.

Swift rescue by traffic police

Upon receiving the alert, teams from the Kopri and Wagle Estate traffic divisions rushed to the spot. Recognising the gravity of the situation, officers, with the assistance of local citizens, initiated a delicate rescue operation. Using technical tools and extreme caution, they managed to extricate the driver from the mangled wreckage.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, the operation was executed with seamless coordination. Senior Police Inspector Kokane (Wagle Estate) and Senior Police Inspector Dilip Patil (Kopri), along with their personnel, ensured the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

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Traffic managed, life saved

The timely response by the traffic department not only saved a life but also ensured that the resulting congestion on the busy highway was managed effectively. Local commuters have lauded the police for their efficiency and life-saving efforts.

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