Thane: Kopri Traffic Police Avert Major Gridlock On Eastern Express Highway After Bulker Breakdown

Quick action by Kopri traffic police prevents major congestion on Eastern Express Highway | File Photo

Thane, April 23: A potential traffic disaster on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) was averted early Thursday morning due to the swift intervention and strategic planning of the Kopri Traffic Division.

Bulker breakdown threatens traffic flow

The incident occurred during the pre-dawn hours when a heavy cement bulker suffered a mechanical failure and partially overturned, obstructing a significant portion of the Mumbai-bound carriageway.

Given the ongoing bridge construction in the area, which has already restricted lane capacity, the breakdown threatened to cause a massive bottleneck during the peak morning commute.

Swift response and traffic management

Upon receiving the alert, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Dilip Patil arrived at the spot immediately. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the authorities implemented a ‘reverse line’ system to bypass the obstruction. This tactical diversion ensured that the influx of thousands of vehicles from Thane, Kalyan, and beyond remained fluid, preventing hours of stagnation.

"Heavy vehicle operators must conduct thorough maintenance checks before commencing journeys," stated Sr PI Dilip Patil. "Commuter cooperation and adherence to traffic rules are vital for collective safety and time management."

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Commuters praise police action

Commuters, including Pramod Sarang from Kalyan, lauded the department’s efficiency, noting that what could have been a gruelling delay was transformed into a manageable commute through professional crisis management.

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