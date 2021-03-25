Thane: Traffic police officials saves injured; valuables of over Rs 3 lakh safely recovered

Thane traffic police saved an injured victim who fell off the road after meeting an accident, they also safely handedover victim's cash Rs.70,000 and gold worth Rs 2.50 lakh to his family, which had fall few metres away from victim at accident spot.
On Wednesday, a victim named Jagdish Ramlal Yadav, resident of Bhayendar pada, Thane, was spotted lying on Ghodbunder service road. After receiving the alert, the concerned beat marshal from Traffic team and reached the spot taking necessary action.
"Yadav was shifted to the nearby hospital with the help of the local autorickshaw. However, during inspection, a yellow bag was spotted 15 metres away from the accident spot, where the victim had slipped off from his bike. After checking we seized cash Rs.70,000, gold worth Rs 2.50 lakh, two mobile phones, Pan card, Aadhar card and license of the victim," said police official
Basis on the above identity proofs, the police official contacted the wife of the victim and informed; who later recovered the valuables from the Kasarwadawli police station in Thane.
The team of the traffic police on duty, were appreciated by the seniors officials from Thane traffic department, who actively performed their duty.
