Thane: Traffic police officials saves injured; valuables of over Rs 3 lakh safely recovered

"Yadav was shifted to the nearby hospital with the help of the local autorickshaw. However, during inspection, a yellow bag was spotted 15 metres away from the accident spot, where the victim had slipped off from his bike. After checking we seized cash Rs.70,000, gold worth Rs 2.50 lakh, two mobile phones, Pan card, Aadhar card and license of the victim," said police official

Basis on the above identity proofs, the police official contacted the wife of the victim and informed; who later recovered the valuables from the Kasarwadawli police station in Thane.

The team of the traffic police on duty, were appreciated by the seniors officials from Thane traffic department, who actively performed their duty.