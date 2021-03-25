COVID-19 In Thane: TMC completes over 1.24 vaccinations

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) completed over 1.24 lakh vaccination within Thane city. On Thursday also the city sees soaring figures of positive cases in Thane.
"Until Thursday, total 1,24,827 citizens have been vaccinated in Thane in different phases. Among these 1,02,884 has been vaccinated in civic centers while others within private hospitals. Total 59,892 are the citizens above the age of 60 years old has been vaccinated, while 9817 were the citizens between 45 to 60 age group," said TMC official.
The TMC consists over 30 testing and vaccination centres while more than 10 private centres in Thane.
"At present the city consists of total 4221 beds for COVID patients, however we are already in a process to increase the beds capacity, considering the increasing cases," added official.
The TMC has also directed shopping malls to allow citizens to step-in only after going through antigen test. The directions has been led to curb the crowd markets and shopping malls.
On Thursday, total 932 positive cases were detected, where as not a single death were reported. The death toll in Thane city has reached upto 1374. So far 64441 patients has been recovered from the COVID-19, while 6127 are active patients at present in Thane city.
