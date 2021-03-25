COVID-19 In Thane: TMC completes over 1.24 vaccinations

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) completed over 1.24 lakh vaccination within Thane city. On Thursday also the city sees soaring figures of positive cases in Thane.

"Until Thursday, total 1,24,827 citizens have been vaccinated in Thane in different phases. Among these 1,02,884 has been vaccinated in civic centers while others within private hospitals. Total 59,892 are the citizens above the age of 60 years old has been vaccinated, while 9817 were the citizens between 45 to 60 age group," said TMC official.

The TMC consists over 30 testing and vaccination centres while more than 10 private centres in Thane.