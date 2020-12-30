Thane traffic police keep a strict vigil on drink and drive cases amid festive season

With the ongoing special drive against drink and drive cases, the Thane traffic police has organised heavy police bandobast at various places to ensure a safe New Year. The drive is being carried out on the eve of New Year celebrations since the last 5 days and the department has so far taken action against 375 motorists and 181 co-passengers or companions, in Thane.

"A total of 556 people have been caught in drink and drive cases which includes 181 co-passengers and each of them were fined Rs.2000 by traffic officials, who have laid down a strict bandobast at every junction in Thane and other sub-divisions, of Thane. The drive will be laid more strictly in the coming days in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar cities," said a traffic official.

"The main aim of taking action against the co-passengers, under section 188 of Motor vehicle act; is to create awareness about drunk driving and also that the person riding along with driver who had intoxicated drugs or alcohol is one of the traffic violations, as it could lead to mishap risking both of their lives," said Babasaheb Patil, Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Thane.

"Among the total number of drink and drive cases, the maximum number of vehicles have been caught in Kasarwadavli division of Thane, where a total of 51 drunk motorists and 28 companions were fined. Following Kasarwadavli; Wagale, Kasarwadavli and Bhiwandi too have noted maximum cases. While, Thane Nagar division has reported fewer cases of drink and drive that is only 9," said an official from Thane traffic department.