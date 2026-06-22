Thane Traffic Police Issue Muharram Advisory With Bhiwandi Closures, Diversions From June 26 | File Pic

Thane: In anticipation of the upcoming Muharram (Tajiya) procession, the Thane City Police Traffic Branch has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory detailing major route closures and diversions across the Bhiwandi traffic division to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety.

Official Timeline

As per the official notification issued by Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, dated June 22, 2026, the restrictions will come into effect on June 26, 2026, from 1:00 PM onwards and will remain active until the conclusion of the processions.

According to the order, entry for all types of vehicles—including heavy, medium, light motor vehicles, as well as state transport (ST), KDMT, and TMT buses—will be banned at key entry points into Bhiwandi city. Key entry bans include:

Ranjnoli Naka: Vehicles coming toward Bhiwandi will be diverted via the Mumbai-Nashik Bypass Highway towards Mankoli or Pipeline Road.

Ambadi Naka and Parole Phata: Heavy vehicles coming from Wada road will be prohibited, with alternate routes mapped via National Highway 8 or Vasai road.

Wadpa Checkpost & Anjurphata: Ingress will be restricted, with vehicles rerouted through designated alternate arterial roads.

Additionally, strict "No Parking" zones have been enforced along the primary procession routes, specifically from Shantinagar to Kotargate Jakat Naka and from the Bhiwandi New ST Stand to Kotargate Jakat Naka.

Essential and emergency services, including police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, and oxygen tankers, are completely exempted from these restrictions. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

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