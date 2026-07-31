Thane Traffic Police Issue Advisory For Wagle Division, Announce Road Closures And Diversions On August 1-2; Check Details

Thane Traffic Police announced temporary road closures and diversions in the Wagle area for drainage manhole repair work | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, July 31, 2026: The Thane City Traffic Police have issued a traffic notification announcing temporary road closures and traffic diversions in the Wagle Traffic Sub-division.

The restrictions are being implemented to facilitate urgent drainage manhole repair work by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along the main road at Savarkar Nagar in Ward No. 14.

According to the notification issued by Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, the traffic restrictions will remain in effect from 1 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2026, until 9 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Road Closures And Diversions

1. Route: Kamgar Naka towards Savarkar Nagar, Yashodhan Nagar and Lokmanya Nagar

Restriction: No entry for all types of vehicles at R.J. Thakur College Cut.

Alternate Routes:

Option A: Vehicles can turn left at R.J. Thakur College Cut and proceed via Phule Nagar to reach their destinations.

Option B: Vehicles can turn right at Indira Nagar Naka and proceed straight towards their destinations.

2. Route: Lokmanya Nagar, Yashodhan Nagar and Savarkar Nagar towards Kamgar Naka

Restriction: No entry for all types of vehicles near Ambaji Medical.

Alternate Routes:

Option A: Vehicles can turn left at Ambaji Medical, proceed straight via Indira Nagar Naka, and turn left to reach their destinations.

Option B: Vehicles coming from the Yashodhan Nagar bus depot can turn right at Aai Mata Chowk, proceed to Phule Nagar, turn right, and then turn left at R.J. Thakur College Cut to reach their destinations.

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Emergency Vehicle Exemption

Emergency and essential service vehicles, including police vehicles, fire brigade tenders, ambulances, oxygen gas tankers and Green Corridor vehicles, will be exempt from these traffic restrictions.

Commuters travelling through the Wagle Estate and Savarkar Nagar areas are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic signage and instructions issued by local traffic personnel.

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