Swift Action By Thane Traffic Police Averts Major Traffic Snarl After 120-Wheeler ODC Breakdown On Kopri Bridge | File photo

Thane: Quick action and timely intervention by the Kopri Traffic Division averted a massive traffic bottleneck on the crucial Mumbai-Nashik Expressway on Friday morning, after a 120-wheeler Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) vehicle broke down on Kopri Bridge.

The heavy vehicle, carrying machinery bound for a sugar mill in Lucknow from Mumbai, suffered a gearbox failure around 7:00 AM while ascending Kopri Bridge. Given the peak morning hours, the sudden breakdown threatened to severely disrupt traffic flow across the major arterial route.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officers and personnel from the Kopri Traffic Division rushed to the spot under the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat. Traffic officials immediately diverted vehicles to safety and restored order.

Owing to the massive dimensions of the vehicle, two hydra cranes and two heavy-duty cranes were deployed to move the ODC vehicle to the side of the road, Senior Police Inspector Dilip Patil confirmed.

The coordinated response by the traffic police prevented severe congestion, providing major relief to morning commuters. Senior Police Inspector Dilip Patil, PSI Vijay Hinge, Shweta Kakade, Raju Pal, and their team played a key role in clearing the stretch efficiently.