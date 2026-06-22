Thane Traffic Police Inspect 370 School Buses, Book Driver For Alleged Drunk Driving

Thane Traffic Police conducted a citywide school bus inspection drive and booked a driver allegedly found under the influence of alcohol | File Photo

Thane, June 22: In a major initiative to ensure the safety of commuting students, the Thane Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive inspection drive across the city, leading to the arrest of a school bus driver operating under the influence of alcohol.

The special operation was executed within the Thane Police Commissionerate jurisdiction on Friday morning between 7 am and 9 am. During the intensive two-hour drive, traffic officials inspected 370 school buses and 366 drivers spanning 93 schools.

Authorities thoroughly scrutinised essential compliance factors, including vehicle documentation, driver badges, uniforms, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, insurance papers and the operational status of mandatory CCTV cameras. Furthermore, mandatory breathalyser tests were administered to all drivers on duty.

Drunk Driver Arrested During Checks

During the checks in Ambernath West, officials intercepted a bus belonging to Father Agnel School. The 26-year-old driver, identified as Baba Manjiri, was found operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The police immediately registered a criminal case against him and initiated strict legal proceedings.

Police Issue Safety Warning

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat emphasised that drunk driving by school transport operators is an exceptionally grave and hazardous offence. He issued a stern warning that anyone compromising student safety would face direct criminal charges.

Also Watch:

Read Also 49 Challans Issued And Buses Seized In Special Traffic Enforcement Drive In Neemuch

The traffic department has strongly urged school managements to conduct regular breathalyser tests on their drivers. Parents have also been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious driver behaviour to the police helpline (112) or school authorities immediately.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/