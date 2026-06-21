49 Challans Issued And Buses Seized In Special Traffic Enforcement Drive In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Drug-Free India Week being observed from June 17 to 26, traffic police launched a special enforcement drive against bus drivers, during which one driver was found driving under the influence of alcohol and his bus was seized. Police also issued 49 challans worth Rs 22,400 for various traffic violations.

Acting on the directions of SP Rajesh Vyas and under the supervision of ASP Hemlata Agarwal and City SP Kiran Chauhan, Traffic Station Officer Sonu Badgujar and his team conducted a special inspection at the bus stand.

All bus drivers were tested using breathalysers and were sensitised about road safety and the dangers of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

During the drive, the driver of Rajhans bus number DD01J9995 tested positive for alcohol consumption.

Police registered action under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, seized the bus and parked it at the police station. The driver will be produced before the court after a case is registered.

Traffic police said inspections of passenger buses are being carried out regularly to curb drunk driving, prevent road accidents and ensure passenger safety.