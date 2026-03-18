Thane Traffic Police Honour 'Stree Shakti' With Road Safety And Women’s Health Initiative

Thane police mark women’s empowerment with helmet drive and health check-up camp | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, March 18: In a significant move to honour "Stree Shakti" (Women Power) and promote road safety, the Thane City Traffic Department recently organised a specialised helmet awareness and health initiative. The event, held at Manthan Hall in Kapurbawdi, was conducted in collaboration with Meyer Vitabiotics to commemorate International Women's Day.

Focus on safety and wellbeing of female officers

Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, emphasised that female officers should perform their duties with confidence, noting that the administration is fully committed to prioritising their health and well-being.

As part of the Road Safety Awareness Drive, high-quality helmets were distributed to female traffic police officers and women working in the journalism sector.

Health camp sees strong participation

Alongside safety gear distribution, a free "Bone Density" health check-up camp was organised by Meyer Vitabiotics. The camp received an overwhelming response from the female staff.

Rajesh Tawade, Director of Meyer Vitabiotics, stated that in today’s fast-paced world, women often neglect their physical health, and this initiative aimed to bring that focus back.

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Senior officials, including Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and Joint Police Commissioner Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, provided guidance for the successful execution of the programme.

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