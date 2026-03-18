Thane Police’s Bharosa Cell: 14,000 Families Saved, Prioritizing Reconciliation Over Litigation Since 2008

In an era where domestic stability is increasingly fragile, the Thane Police Commissionerate’s Bharosa Cell (Trust Cell) has emerged as a vital lifeline for families on the brink of collapse. | Representational Image

Thane: In an era where domestic stability is increasingly fragile, the Thane Police Commissionerate’s Bharosa Cell (Trust Cell) has emerged as a vital lifeline for families on the brink of collapse. Since its inception as a Women’s Complaint Redressal Center in 2008, the unit has successfully mediated over 14,000 cases, prioritizing reconciliation over litigation.

Speaking at an awareness event for International Women’s Day, counselor Anjali Bhalerao and Adv. Sadhana Nimbalkar emphasized that the Cell's primary mission is to prevent the "breaking of homes." While many women initially arrive seeking to file criminal charges against their spouses, the Cell provides legal guidance and counseling to resolve disputes stemming from trivial misunderstandings.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Holistic Mediation: Counselors listen to both parties, noting that men often arrive in a state of fear. The goal is a "hand-in-hand" return to their shared home.

Child Welfare: Experts highlighted the psychological toll of divorce on children, who often feel caught between parents, leading some toward delinquency.

Institutional Support: Senior officials, including DCP Ghorpade and Senior PI Vaishali Gorade, reiterated that maintaining the family unit is essential for a healthy society.

The Bharosa Cell continues to advocate for amicable settlements, urging couples to resolve domestic conflicts through dialogue rather than criminal proceedings to safeguard the future of the family structure.

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