Thane Traffic Police Book 1,681 Violators During Holi Enforcement Drive Across City

Thane Traffic Police conduct a large-scale crackdown during Holi festivities, booking over 1,600 motorists for offences including drunk driving, helmet violations and triple-seat riding | File Photo

Thane, March 4: In a major enforcement drive to ensure public safety during the Holi and Dhulivandan festivities, the Thane City Traffic Branch took decisive action against 1,681 individuals for various traffic violations across the five zones of the Thane Police Commissionerate.

The special operation, conducted under the direct supervision of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and Joint Police Commissioner Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, involved a massive deployment of 450 police officers and personnel.

Strategic checkpoints (naka-bandi) were established throughout the city to curb reckless behaviour and prevent road accidents during the festive period.

Breakdown of traffic violations

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, the crackdown focused on high-risk violations that typically surge during festivals.

. Violation Category — Number of Cases

. Drunk Driving — 196

. Riding Without Helmet — 836

. Triple-Seat Riding (Two-wheelers) — 408

. Front-Seat Passenger Violation (Autorickshaws) — 227

. Wrong-Side Driving — 14

. Total Violations Booked — 1,681

Strategic enforcement

The traffic department had devised a comprehensive strategy to identify and penalise drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. The use of breathalysers and intensified patrolling ensured that nearly 200 drunk drivers were intercepted before they could pose a threat to themselves or others.

"Our primary objective was to ensure that the 'colors of Holi' were not dampened by tragic road incidents," stated DCP Pankaj Shirsat.

In addition to the drunk driving cases, the police maintained a strict vigil on two-wheeler safety, booking over 800 riders for failing to wear helmets. Significant action was also taken against autorickshaw drivers for the illegal practice of seating passengers on the front seat, a common but dangerous violation in the region.

The Thane Police have reiterated their appeal to citizens to adhere to traffic safety norms, emphasising that such special drives will continue to be a priority during major public events to maintain law and order on the streets.

