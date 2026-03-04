 Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 'Lokshahi Din' On April 6; Citizens Must Submit Grievances By March 23
The Thane Municipal Corporation has announced that the next Lokshahi Din will be held on April 6, 2026, providing residents a platform to raise unresolved civic grievances before senior municipal officials. Citizens must submit applications by March 23 at the Citizen Facilitation Center with required documents and prior divisional-level complaint details.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation schedules Lokshahi Din on April 6 and asks residents to submit unresolved civic complaints before the March 23 deadline | File Photo

Thane, March 4: In a proactive move to streamline citizen grievance redressal, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially scheduled the next Lokshahi Din (Democracy Day) for Monday, April 6, 2026. This forum serves as a direct platform for residents to bring their unresolved civic issues to the attention of high-ranking municipal authorities.

In strict adherence to the Maharashtra Government’s General Administration Department circular, the Corporation has mandated that no new applications will be accepted on the day of the event.

Instead, citizens must submit their grievances at least 15 days in advance. The final deadline for the submission of applications is March 23, 2026, at the Citizen Facilitation Center (CFC) located at Municipal Bhavan.

Submission guidelines

To ensure a valid submission, applicants are required to provide their petitions in duplicate and must include the mandatory Form-1 (B), which is readily available at the CFC. It is important to note that the Headquarters-level Lokshahi Din is specifically designed to address grievances that have already been presented at the Divisional or Ward level.

Only those cases that have remained unaddressed for over a month will be entertained, and applicants must clearly mention the Token Number received during their previous divisional-level submission.

Administrative conditions

The TMC has also outlined several administrative constraints to maintain the efficacy of the process. Each application must be limited to a single, personal grievance; applications containing multiple complaints or those submitted on the letterheads of political parties, corporators, or private organisations will not be processed.

Furthermore, the forum will not consider matters currently pending in a Court of Law or before the Lokayukta, issues falling under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, service-related establishment matters, or cases where a final decision has already been formally issued by the civic body.

