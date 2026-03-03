Thane Municipal Corporation To Publicly Name Property Tax Defaulters, Intensifies Recovery Drive

Thane Municipal Corporation |

​Thane: In a bid to bolster its financial standing and recover long-standing dues, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a rigorous crackdown on property tax defaulters. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued a stern directive to the administration to publish the names of major defaulters in local media outlets to encourage immediate settlement.

​As the 2025–26 financial year enters its final quarter, the TMC has shifted its recovery campaign into high gear. The administration is moving beyond simple reminders, implementing a multi-pronged enforcement strategy that includes:

​Legal Notices and Warrants: Formal warnings are being served to those with significant arrears.

​Property Seizure and Auctions: The corporation has begun the process of confiscating properties and auctioning them to recover unpaid taxes.

​Utility Disconnections: In extreme cases, the TMC is disconnecting water supplies to defaulting premises.

​Action by the Numbers

​The impact of this intensified drive is already visible. So far, the authorities have:

​Confiscated 513 properties.

​Sealed 213 properties.

​Disconnected water supply for 1,206 defaulters.

​Digital Convenience: WhatsApp Chatbot Launched

​To facilitate easier payments, the TMC has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp ChatBot. Taxpayers can now view their bills and make payments instantly by messaging +91 2225331590. This digital initiative aims to remove administrative hurdles and encourage proactive compliance from citizens.

Read Also Thane District Administration Establishes Control Room Amid Iran-Israel Crisis

Also Watch:

​Weekend Collection Centers

​Recognizing that many taxpayers work during standard business hours, the TMC has extended its services to weekends. All collection centers across various wards will remain operational on:

​Saturdays: 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM

​Sundays: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

​There are currently 21 active collection centers throughout Thane where citizens can deposit their taxes in person. Online payment options also remain available through the official portal.

​The administration has made a public appeal to all residents to clear their outstanding property tax dues immediately to avoid the embarrassment of public naming or the inconvenience of legal action and utility disconnection.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/