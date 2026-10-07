Thane Traffic Chaos: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Inside Autorickshaw In Ulhasnagar On Way To Hospital | Navshakti

Thane: A 30-year-old pregnant woman delivered her baby inside an autorickshaw on Tuesday afternoon after the vehicle carrying her to the government-run Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar was stuck in a traffic jam.

Harikala Thapa, a resident of Section 20 in Camp No. 3, went into labour and was being taken to the hospital by autorickshaw after her family could not find any other vehicle near their home. However, the autorickshaw got caught in heavy traffic between the Seva Sadan area and Mayur Hotel in the New Era locality, reported The Times Of India.

Autorickshaw Stuck for 20 Minutes

According to Harikala’s relative Laxmi Thapa, who was accompanying her, the vehicle barely moved for around 20 minutes as the traffic remained severely congested. “When we were just a short distance away from the hospital, she delivered the baby inside the autorickshaw,” Laxmi said, as quoted by TOI.

After reaching the Central Hospital, Harikala and the newborn were immediately examined by doctors and nursing staff and admitted for further medical care. The family was informed that the baby was healthy.

Traffic Congestion Raises Concerns

The incident has once again brought attention to Ulhasnagar’s persistent traffic congestion, particularly its potential impact on emergency healthcare. Delays on busy roads can affect the movement of ambulances and other vehicles transporting patients requiring urgent medical attention.

It also highlights the difficulties faced by pregnant women in labour when traffic congestion prevents them from reaching hospitals in time. With every minute crucial during an emergency delivery, prolonged traffic snarls can pose additional risks to both the mother and newborn.

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