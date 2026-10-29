Thane Traffic Alert: Shiv Sena UBT & Shinde Faction Rallies Set To Disrupt Movement Across Ghodbunder Road, Tembhi Naka & Key Routes Today | File Pics

Thane: Commuters in Thane are strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance as two major political gatherings scheduled for Thursday, 29 October 2026, are expected to cause significant traffic congestion across key transit corridors. Local authorities and traffic monitoring bodies are urging motorists and public transport users to factor in extra travel time and avoid affected routes during peak afternoon and evening hours.

Also Watch:

The first major event involves a high-profile march organized by Shiv Sena (UBT). Party leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray are scheduled to visit the residence of the late Pradeep Purnekar at 2:00 PM. Following this visit, a mass political rally will is expected to commence at 3:00 PM, heading directly toward the Thane Police Commissioner’s Office, which is anticipated to draw a large crowd and slow down surrounding traffic flow.

Simultaneously, a massive political rally ("Shakti Pradarshan") organized by Shiv Sena supporters of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take place in the heart of Thane (West). Supporters are set to converge in large numbers at Tembhi Naka, creating heavy pedestrian and vehicular density around key arterial intersections nearby.

Traffic movement is expected to be severely impacted across several prominent neighborhoods and roads, including Azad Nagar, Brahmand, Manpada, Thane–Ghodbunder Road, Station Road, Tembhi Naka, and the area surrounding the Thane Police Commissioner’s Office. Commuters traveling between Thane, Ghodbunder, and adjacent suburban routes are encouraged to seek alternate bypass roads, stay updated on local traffic advisories, or utilize alternative public transportation options to avoid heavy delays.