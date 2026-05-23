Thane Traffic Alert! Road Closures, Diversions Announced In Dombivli East For Virat Hindu Sammelan On May 23rd; Check Alternative Routes

Attention Thanekars! Traffic Police Announces Road Closures, Diversions In Naupada For ‘Happy Street’ Programme On, Sunday, May 17 & 24 - Check Details Here | File Picture

Dombivli: The Traffic Department of Thane City Police has issued a traffic control notification in Dombivli East on Friday, May 23, in view of a Virat Hindu Sammelan programme scheduled between 6 pm and 9 pm. Authorities said traffic restrictions and diversions have been implemented to avoid congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement in the area.

The event has been organised by Sumedh Sanjay Hinge of the Hindu Sammelan Samiti Shiv Market Vasti and will take place between Appa Datar Chowk and Babasaheb Joshi Path near Cos Road/Gulshan Juice on Phadke Road in Dombivli East. Police stated that congestion is likely on East Phadke Road due to the gathering, following which temporary entry restrictions and alternative traffic arrangements have been put in place.

As per the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, Pankaj Shirsat, all types of vehicles travelling from Ganapati Mandir Gate on Nehru Road towards Phadke Road will not be allowed entry at Appa Datar Chowk. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes via Tulsi Sweet Corner, Chheda Road, Ganpati Mandir Road or Nehru Road to reach their destinations.

Further, vehicles approaching Phadke Road from Chheda Road via Appa Datar Chowk will also face restrictions. Drivers have been advised to continue straight from Ganapati Mandir, take a left turn via Nehru Road and proceed towards their destination through Babasaheb Joshi Road and Tilak Road.

Police have also closed entry for all vehicles moving towards Appa Datar Chowk and Phadke Road through Babasaheb Joshi Marg and the Gulshan Juice cut point. Authorities said motorists can instead use Babasaheb Joshi Road or Nehru Road as alternate routes.

In addition to the diversions, police have declared a no-parking zone on the stretch between Appa Datar Chowk and Babasaheb Joshi cut on Phadke Road to prevent traffic bottlenecks during the programme.

Drivers have been directed to use designated P1 and P2 parking facilities available between Babasaheb Joshi cut and Ambika Hotel Corner.

The traffic notification will remain effective from 6 pm to 9 pm on May 23. Police clarified that the restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, oxygen supply vehicles and green corridor movements.

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